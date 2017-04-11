PHOTO GALLERY: National Pet Day 2017

National Pet Day 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Tuesday is National Pet Day! As if we needed an excuse to brag about our furry friends… News10 wants to celebrate our, and your, four-legged loved ones.

National Pet Day was founded in 2006 by pet and family lifestyle expert, and animal welfare advocate Colleen Paige to celebrate the joy pets bring to our lives. The holiday also works to create public awareness about the plight of many different kinds of animals awaiting a forever home in shelters and rescues all over the world.

We want to see your pet photos!

Send us your cutest, silliest, and funniest pics of your pets via Twitter, Facebook, or Email.