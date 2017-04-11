New York State Police celebrating 100th anniversary

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo congratulated State Police on its 100th anniversary.

The governor’s office says on Tuesday night, the Empire State Building in New York City will be lit in purple and gray to honor the State Police Centennial.

The Peace Bridge in Buffalo and Niagara Falls will also be illuminated in State Police colors.

“Since April 11, 1917, the State Police have been committed to helping New Yorkers by providing them with friendly, professional service. I am humbled and honored to serve as Superintendent as we celebrate our centennial, and I encourage everyone to join us and learn about the outstanding work our sworn and civilian members perform each and every day,” State Police Superintendent George P. Beach II said.

According to the governor’s office, there are currently more than 5,600 sworn and civilian members in 11 Troops across the State, including Troop NYC based in New York City.