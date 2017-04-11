New program at Albany International Airport helps people with autism, families travel safely

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new program in the Capital Region helps people with autism and their families travel safely.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, the TSA, and the Autism Society of the Greater Capital Region of New York announced the details of the Autism Takes Flight program.

It was a drill to show passengers and their families what to expect as they go through the process of going through the airport and getting on a plane.

“A lot of them are fearful of flying and being patted down at the checkpoint,” Sheriff Apple said. “The TSA was awesome. They showed them what to expect and we also talked to parents about it. So, I think it was a great learning experience for everyone involved. I’m really glad to participate in it.”

Sheriff Apple says the program is the first of its kind in our area and won’t be the last.

Another event is scheduled later in April on what to expect if they get pulled over by police.