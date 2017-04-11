Middle Grove woman killed, two others injured in Greenfield crash

GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Middle Grove woman was killed, and two others suffered minor to serious injuries, in a two-car crash Monday evening on Lake Desolation Road in the Town of Greenfield.

Deputies from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a serious car crash just before 8:00 p.m. Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office says according to evidence at the scene, 22-year-old Dustin Barnes of Ballston Spa was driving a Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Lake Desolation Road, when he crossed the center line and hit a Ford Focus nearly head on.

The Saratoga County coroner pronounced the driver of the Focus, 27-year-old Rachel Drumm of Middle Grove, dead at the scene.

Officials say Barnes sustained serious injuries in the crash and was flown to Albany Medical Center.

Barnes’ passenger in the Silverado, 28-year-old Jennifer Cook of Ballston Spa was taken to Saratoga Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit.

In addition to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, several area fire and EMS departments responded to the scene.

NOTE: An earlier Sheriff’s Office press release included an incorrect last name. The victim’s last name has been corrected.