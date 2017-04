ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) and healthcare provider CDPHP will be holding a public meeting to discuss where bike-sharing stations will be located in Albany, Schenectady, Troy, and Saratoga.

The following interactive map showcases the best locations.



The meeting Tuesday night begins at 6 p.m. at Proctors in Schenectady. Voting will be open through April 30.

Learn more about the project.