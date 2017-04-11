Legislature to vote on Plotter Kill Preserve improvement plan

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A vote to improve a popular hiking trail in an effort to make it safer for visitors takes place Tuesday night.

Following a number of incidents, including a deadly fall, Schenectady County was able to secure a grant from the office of parks, recreation, and historic preservation to cover the cost.

There’s a lot of beauty along these trails but the Plotter Kill Preserve has also proven to be deadly.

So hikers that come here often are happy to hear that a number of safety improvements could be coming soon.

Over the years NEWS10 ABC has reported on a number of slips and falls at the Plotter Kill Preserve.

It really wasn’t until 2015 that a strong push for change was made. It was May of that year that 17-year-old Carley Sinnott, of Clifton Park, fell some 50 feet while hiking with her friends.

It took nearly 50 people to rescue her. She later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The proposed upgrades would be just as much for the hikers as they are for the first responders who need to quickly get in here and rescue anyone that may be injured. They’ll be replacing a foot bridge, which should help.

The $350,000 grant would also cover the cost of building designated observation areas, the installation of a 40-foot staircase to safely access the falls, increased navigation, and safety signage, and upgrades to the Blue Trail, including a culvert for water control.

Days after a rain storm, the trail is muddy and almost impassable. They’ll also be widening the trails by at least 10 feet and covering them with gravel.

A similar project was completed just last year at the Kaaterskill Falls, another serene, yet a risky set of trails.

Even after renovations, the DEC reminds all visitors to obey signage and never stray from the beaten path.

The vote is a 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Members of the legislature say they expect it to pass overwhelmingly. Once that happens, it’s only a matter of time before the work here can get underway.