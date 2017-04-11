Late season flu hitting the Capital Region hard

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – You may want to make an appointment to get that flu shot if you opted out of a few months ago.

It’s sunny and warm outside, not at all what you’d consider flu season weather.

Capital Region doctors tell me the flu has returned with a vengeance and it’s keeping plenty of people indoors.

A CDC map shows parts of the Midwest and all of the Northeast are dealing with widespread cases of the flu.

The virus has even thrown a curveball at the Boston Red Sox. The lineup decimated by the flu. The Fenway clubhouse fumigated to keep remaining players healthy.

“I feel like over the last couple of weeks it’s definitely spiked,” Dr. Beulah Mehta said.

Dr. Mehta says she’s seen a definite uptick in confirmed flu cases at her Clifton Park office.

“So the kids are usually coming in with runny noses and high fevers. The adolescence a are coming in with extreme tiredness.”

Plenty of teens spent the day with Dr. Mehta as she hosted a vascular health day at Ballston Spa High School where healthy living was on the lesson plan.

She says she’s concerned with upcoming spring break that some of these students might catch the bug.

“They are in enclosed areas, especially planes. They start to transmit this and it’s like a Petri dish. Good hand washing is the best thing you can do.”

Dr. Mehta says it’s not too late to get a flu shot.

She also says the CDC does recommend starting Tamiflu in high-risk patients those would be your asthmatics, anyone over 65.

She cautions that it works to only lessen the symptoms of a flu that typically runs 48-72 hours.