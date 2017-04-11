Four people arrested on welfare fraud charges in Saratoga County

Web Staff Published:

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department arrested four people accused of fraud.

Police say 34-year-old Ronnie Carrigan, 30-year-old Charaun Meertins, 45-year-old David Coonradt, and 28-year-old Jamar Henriquez, tried to steal public assistance money.

They are all accused of stealing a combined $37,000 from the Saratoga County Department of Social Services.

All four were charged with three counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, third-degree welfare fraud, and third-degree grand larceny.

The four individuals were arraigned and released.

 

