Flames engulf garage on Albany Shaker Road in Colonie

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Flames shot into the air as crews battled a garage fire in Colonie.

The fire took place at 577 Albany Shaker Road Tuesday night. The fire chief said the garage at the back caught on fire.

The chief said camper propane tanks were in the back of the garage, and crews were concerned they might also catch on fire.

First responders knocked down the blaze. Dozens of personnel arrived to the scene.

Neighbors came outside to watch the flames, and many had questions. Some said it was extremely scary, and they hope no one was hurt.

Any injuries are unknown at this time.

Albany Shaker Road is completely shut down as crews work on the fire and try to determine a cause.

Drivers are encouraged to find a different route.

A look at the scene now. Fire chief confirms it was a garage fire and they were concerned about propane tanks. pic.twitter.com/Wq9XaYE6zZ — Ayla Ferrone (@AylaFerrone) April 12, 2017

Here's a look at the fire on Albany Shaker road. Details #LIVE at 11 on @WTEN pic.twitter.com/3VJGCMSP9h — Ayla Ferrone (@AylaFerrone) April 12, 2017