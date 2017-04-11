Eggscellent tips to safely dye your Easter eggs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Before you head out for the rest of the Easter egg hunts make sure you’re coloring the eggs safely.

The Marion County Health Department said it’s best to use plastic eggs instead of real ones. But if you plan to color real eggs experts say they shouldn’t be out at room temperature for long before being consumed. During outdoor activities, make sure they’re away from contamination sources also.

“When it comes to outside hunting and hiding the eggs, we would prefer that they not put them directly on the ground,” said Lloyd White, Marion County Health Department. “You’re under risk for contamination from animals, birds, pesticides and chemicals so we’d like to keep the up off the ground as much as possible.”

When coloring eggs, make sure to use food grade dye that way they are safe for consumption afterward.