Drivers warned to be aware of surroundings as more motorcycles hit the road

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the weather gets warmer, more motorcycles will be seen out on the roads.

You’re likely to hear them before you see them.

“People are not looking for motorcycles,” Ed Springer said. “They need to be more aware.”

Springer has been riding for 15 years. He had a close call a few years ago.

“I’m sitting at the light and I’m watching her in the mirror, and she came right by my leg,” he recalled. “And there she is texting on her phone.”

He’s not the only one. John Balta and Bill Keller have been riding together for 30 years and had similar experiences.

“When you hear a screeching coming up from behind you, you just sit there,” Keller said. “You don’t know what to do or where to go. It happens so fast.”

“On a bike you have no protection, so it’s more on you, but everybody should be watching,” Balta said.

Even Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple has a story to tell.

“I, myself, had a couple close calls,” he said. “I ended up selling my bike as a result of it.”

Apple said he responded to several accidents involving motorcycles last year. He said it’s important for all drivers to stay aware.

“A lot of bikes on the road. A lot of people aren’t used to seeing those bikes, so everybody just pay attention to your surroundings,” he warned.

And for motorcyclists to obey the rules of the road as they said they know it’s risky to ride.

“Your awareness has to be heightened,” Keller said. “You can’t just relax and ride. You have to really pay attention.”

But that won’t keep them from enjoying the open road.

“I’ll never stop riding,” Springer said. “I love to do it.”

Apple said bikers can protect themselves a little more by making sure to stay out of blind spots, and other drivers need to put down their phones and pay attention.