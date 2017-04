WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – Time is ticking away for those who haven’t filed their taxes yet.

The deadline is now one week away.

This year, you have until April 18th to file your taxes. That’s because the typical filing date of April 15 is on a Saturday and Monday the 17th is a holiday in Washington, D.C.

If you need help filing your taxes, find a certified public accountant or use online resources at IRS.gov or tax.ny.gov.

