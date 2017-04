ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Thruway Authority says there is a water main break at the toll plaza at Interchange 23 on the Thruway.

All northbound traffic seeking to exit the Thruway at exit 23 (Albany – I-787) will be detoured to exit 24 (Albany – I-90 East – I-87 North).

The detour will allow repair work to be completed safely and northbound exit will reopen following repairs.