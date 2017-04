Emalie

• Hound mix,

• female,

• 6 years,

• 60 lbs.

Emalie is a sweet treeing walker coonhound girl whose owner passed away suddenly. She is fully housebroken, does not need to be crated, and knows several commands. She is truly a real love who rides well in the car.

Emalie would do best in a home without cats, small dogs or young children. This sweet girl is a loving cuddle bug who loves to be outside when she’s not being a couch potato.

Peppertree Rescue 518 435 7425