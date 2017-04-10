Vermont considers restricting disposable plastic bags

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) – Vermont legislators are considering proposals aimed at curbing the use of plastic shopping bags.

The Burlington Free Press reports while the bags can be recycled at stores, they can’t be disposed of in curbside recycling.

According to the Chittenden Solid Waste District, bags comprise about 3.6 million pounds of waste in the landfill.

One bill in the Legislature would ban disposable plastic and non-recycled paper bags.

Another proposal imposes a 10-cent-per-bag purchase fee at checkout counters.

Voters in Brattleboro also have asked the select board to ban plastic bags in town.

Several states and multiple cities around the country have passed similar laws.

The president of the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association, says Vermont consumers would need to be educated in any change to their shopping habits.