Troy to begin 8 week spring cleaning program

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Starting on Tuesday, the City of Troy starts an eight-week spring cleaning program starts here at 121st Street.

The signs of spring are abundant in troy with the Easter bunny standing proudly and no parking signs up throughout Collar City neighborhoods.

Diane Haner started her spring cleaning this week.

“I’m getting all the leaves up trying to do some cleanup,” Haner said.

“It’s an opp for everyone to clean their lawns sidewalks,” Troy Mayor Patrick Madden said.

On this picturesque spring day, the claws are out as Department of Public Works crews started clearing all leaves, twigs, and litter.

“It’s always that way at the end of winter once the snow melts there’s stuff that’s been underneath snow that suddenly appears,” Anita Stanely said.

Now is your chance to dump all the dirt and debris that built up over winter.

“There will be the pickup of branches we ask branches be bundled put them in biodegradable bags.” Mayor Madden said.

Make sure you follow the no parking sign crews are putting up today because if you leave your car on the wrong side.

“We have to stop operations till we get the cars moved and that means we don’t get to finish the route that day,” Madden said.

So towing isn’t out of the question.

For Haner, the crews can’t come soon enough especially since some of her bags are still around from this past fall.

“To pick up leaves that I’ve put out in the alley, that would be greatly appreciated.”

Click here for the cleanup schedule.