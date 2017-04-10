Police: Woman under the influence of drugs drove with child inside

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a woman they say was driving under the influence of drugs with an 11-year-old child inside the vehicle.

Alisha Cooper, 37, of Catskill, N.Y., was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs with a child, endangering the welfare of a child, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and a vehicle and traffic violation.

According to police, Cooper agreed to submit a blood draw to determine the drug content in her system.

Police say they initially stopped Cooper for a vehicle and traffic violation on I-87 at around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Cooper was turned over to a sober third party and released on appearance tickets. The child was turned over to a responsible party.