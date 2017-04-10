NYSP arrest eight people on drug charges following months long investigation

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police say they arrested eight people on drug charges.

The arrests stem from a months-long investigation into drug trafficking in Washington and Warren Counties.

The investigation, which included the New York State Police, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Granville, and City of Glens Falls Police Departments, lead to the following arrests Monday morning:

Drug arrests View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Lazarini Smith Rouse Winchell James Ritchie Passino

Jose Lazarini, 31, of Glens Falls, was arrested for two counts of third-degree criminal sale of controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of controlled substance, all felonies.

Richard Smith, 31, of Hoosick Falls, was arrested for three counts of third-degree criminal sale of controlled substance and three counts of third-degree criminal possession of controlled substance, all felonies.

Richard Rouse, 26, of Glens Falls, was arrested for third-degree criminal sale of controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of controlled substance.

Monica Winchell, 44, of Granville, was arrested for two counts of third-degree criminal sale of controlled substance.

Brian James, 47, of Granville, was arrested for two counts of third-degree criminal sale of controlled substance.

Michael Ritchie, 19, from Granville, was arrested for fourth-degree criminal sale of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

Michael Ritchie Sr., 44, of Granville, was arrested for criminal sale of controlled substance, criminal sale of methadone, criminal sale of marijuana and criminal sale of a narcotic preparation.

Walter Passino, 30, from Fort Edward, was arrested for two counts of third-degree criminal sale of controlled substance.

All eight suspects were arraigned and remanded in jail in lieu of bail. The exception is Ritchie, who was released without bail.