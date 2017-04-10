New recruits sworn-in at the Albany Fire Department

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The newest firefighters to join the Department in Albany were sworn in at a ceremony on Monday.

It’s a big step for those recruits — but the work isn’t done yet.

Fire Chief Warren Abriel says they still have 14 weeks of training that will enable them to respond to emergencies throughout the city.

Abriel says recruitment for him is all about diversity.

“I think when the younger members of the community see a female firefighter or African American firefighter, they’re gonna say ‘I can do that, I’m gonna go for that job.’ It’s surprising the number of people that don’t know we have a paid department.”

The new members were sworn in by Mayor Kathy Sheehan.