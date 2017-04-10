Neil Gorsuch sworn in as 113th justice of the Supreme Court

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, to announce his nomination to the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Judge Neil Gorsuch took the constitutional oath to become the 113th justice of the Supreme Court in a short ceremony behind closed doors Monday morning.

Surrounded by family and his future colleagues, Neil Gorsuch has taken the first of two oaths as he prepares to take his place on the court.

The 49-year-old appeals court judge from Colorado was sworn in Monday after a bruising fight that saw Republicans change the rules for approving Supreme Court picks – over the fierce objection of Democrats.

The first ceremony took place privately in the Justices’ Conference Room, with Chief Justice John Roberts administering the oath required by the Constitution.

That will be followed by a public White House ceremony, where Justice Anthony Kennedy is to administer the oath set by federal law.

