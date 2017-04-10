Local haven gives animals new lease on life

CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Maintaining a farm is a full-time operation from feeding the animals to cleaning the stalls and keeping them entertained.

The goal of the Chatham Animal Shelter is to give farm animals a second chance. It’s a rescue farm where neglected, abused, or surrendered animals can safely and peacefully live a happy and healthy life. One that doesn’t end at the slaughterhouse.

The farm is hoping to be open to the public for weekend tours soon. Until then, you can request a private tour.

Click here to learn more about tours and volunteer opportunities.

