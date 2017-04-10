Fire official: Multiple people shot at elementary school in San Bernardino, California

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) – A fire official says multiple people have been shot at an elementary school in San Bernardino.

San Bernardino County fire spokesman Eric Sherwin says the shooting happened Monday morning at the North Park School in San Bernardino.

Sherwin says numerous firefighters and police officers are headed to the scene.

San Bernardino’s police chief says four people were shot in a school classroom in an apparent murder-suicide. Two students are currently hospitalized.

No further information was immediately available.