4/10 Pet Connection: Adam

Adam. He has been looking for his forever home way too long.

A little over 6 months ago, we received a phone call that a local puppy mill will be releasing some dogs. How could we say no!!

Adam (5-6 years old), Chihuahua mixes was released into freedom. Afraid and scared of his new adventure and of humans, we knew we would be able to help and work with him. Now he walks on a leash, shy but comes up to people, gets super excited for people they see on a daily basis, play with toys and play with other dogs. He has come so far.

The next step is for him to find a family of his own.

Free to Be Me Rescue: 518-956-1804