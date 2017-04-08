Two off-duty Columbia County Deputies save man’s life after he began choking on food

CHATHAM, NY (NEWS10) – Columbia County Sheriff David Bartlett would like to recognize two of his deputies for quick action and for going above and beyond the call of duty.

On Saturday, April 1, K9 Deputy Heath Benansky and Deputy Jason Garvey were off-duty eating dinner at Chatham House in the Village of Chatham. They were sitting next to a man and his wife, who were already eating their meal.

The man started choking on a hamburger and his wife tried to do the Heimlich maneuver twice. However, the man was still choking and unable to breathe so the Deputies quickly took over and were able to dislodge the food and restore breathing.

The Chatham Rescue Squad responded to the location but the man did not require any further medical attention.

Sheriff Bartlett recognized the two Deputies at the Zone 14 Police Academy graduation today, which was held at Columbia-Greene Community College.

Mr. and Mrs. Mickle were invited up on stage with the Sheriff during the award presentation.

“I would like to personally thank Deputies Benansky and Garvey for their quick action attending to the man choking and saving his life. It is an honor to present these Deputies with the Lifesaving Award,” said Sheriff Bartlett.