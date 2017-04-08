Siena College holds 9th annual ‘Day of Living History’ day

LOUDONVILLE, NY (NEWS10) – Siena College took people back in time with their 9th annual ‘Day of Living History’.

Actors and historians created scenes from the Dutch era, Revolutionary War, Civil War, and World War II.

Organizers say the event helps show the growth of America and the importance of remembering our nation’s history.

“We’ve gathered all these people here together to put on this event and show the college things that helped make our country the way it is today,” said President of Siena College History club Alexander Halka.

A debate was held between James Madison and Alexander Hamilton as well.