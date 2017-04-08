Senator Jim Tedisco hosts 16th annual Missing Person’s Day ceremony

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – The 16th annual Missing Person’s Day ceremony was held Saturday held to bring awareness and hope for those who have disappeared from our area.

Senator Jim Tedisco hosted the event at the New York State Museum. It was sponsored by the Center for Hope.

The day brings together family members of missing persons from across the state to share ways of coping and keeping hope alive.

Senator Tedisco received an award for his longtime efforts to find missing persons.

Also at Saturday’s event was the daughter of Audrey May Herron, who disappeared about 14 years ago.