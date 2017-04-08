New York State budget legalizes ride-sharing in upstate

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Lawmakers finally came to a budget deal Friday night one week after the deadline.

A part of it legalizes ride-sharing in upstate New York.

New York’s budget allows ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft to operate in the state outside of the Manhattan area.

The Department of Motor Vehicle will oversee them and the state will also create standards to ensure passenger safety including mandatory background checks.

For long-time advocates Vic Christopher a Troy business owner it’s a long time coming.

He says ride-sharing will not just benefit the economy but also increase jobs, prevent DWIs, and make traveling easier throughout the Capital Region.

“We’ve been waiting for three years. We’ve been advocating for this for over three years very loudly and I’m glad that this year in this session people finally started to pay attention, “said Christopher.

It will take the companies about 900 days to get up and running. The Senate will be back at the Capitol Sunday night at 5 to do their part.