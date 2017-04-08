Albany Police investigating homicide on First Street

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Albany Police are currently investigating a homicide that happened on First Street.

At around 4:50pm Saturday, officers responded to the area of First Street and Quail Street for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim inside of a vehicle who had been shot. The 27-year-old male was taken to Albany Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

At this time the investigation is ongoing and the victim’s name will not be released until proper notifications have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.