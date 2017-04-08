Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announces run for re-election

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced Saturday that she is running for re-election.

Her announcement was posted on Twitter in addition to a press conference where she said quote “I ask for your support as I run for 4 more years to be the mayor of this great capital city.”

Sheehan then went on to say quote “We cut waste and held the line on taxes and our 20-17 spending plan was the largest spending cut in 15 plus years.”

The Incumbent will face two others in the Democratic Primary this September including Common Council President Carolyn McLaughlin. If elected, McLaughlin would be the first African-American Mayor of Albany.

Also in the running is Democrat Frank Commisso Jr., currently Director of Municipal Affairs at the Albany County Department of Audit and Control.

A little background on him is in 2009, Commisso was the youngest person ever to be sworn into Albany’s Common Council.