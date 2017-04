ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A violent Albany robber who was caught after police tracked his parole ankle monitor has been sentenced.

Rashawn Anderson will spend the next 15 years behind bars. He admitted to stealing a phone, car keys and money from two victims at gunpoint.

Albany Police were able to use the ankle monitor to place him at the scene. Police also found the stolen property and ski mask with Anderson’s DNA on it.