US ambassador warns that US is prepared to take further action against Syria

WASHINGTON (CNN/AP) – U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley warned that the U.S. is prepared to take further action against Syria.

“The United States took a very measured step last night. We are prepared to do more. But we hope that will not be necessary. It is time for all civilized nations to stop the horrors that are taking place in Syria and demand a political solution,” Haley said.

The United States blasted a Syrian air base with a barrage of cruise missiles Thursday night in fiery retaliation for this week’s gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.

Following the strikes, the UN Secretary General appealed for restraint following the air strikes.