Still no NY budget after being a week late

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The wait continues at the New York Capitol to see if leaders can come to some kind of agreement on the budget.

A week late and several bills short, lawmakers still waiting for an agreement and working to try and get New York a budget.

Members of the Senate have packed up and gone home saying until there is something concrete they don’t want to wait around and get nothing done.

They passed six bills with three outstanding, including the revenue bill where many of the big issues are.

Senator Jim Tedisco says raise the age still remains one of the hang-ups in his House.

Meanwhile, in the Assembly, lawmakers continue taking up budget bills.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara’s office says they are in it for the long haul.

Members voting on the capital projects bill Friday afternoon, which includes issues with big price tags like water infrastructure. This House also still waiting on the revenue bill which many have dubbed “the big ugly.”

Other controversial issues there include free college tuition for SUNY schools.

Still no word from Governor Andrew Cuomo or House leaders.

Many are still waiting for the traditional Red Room press conference to announce a final agreement.