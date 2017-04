SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) – Schenectady Police responded to the area of Seneca Street and VanVranken Ave at around 5:48pm Thursday for a report of a shooting.

Responding officers located one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated on scene by members of the Schenectady Fire Department and taken to Albany Medical Center.

The victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The incident is under further investigation,