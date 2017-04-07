Results released in Cohoes School District CDTA Proposal Survey

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The results are in on a survey that could put middle and high school students in Cohoes on CDTA buses to and from school.

More than 490 people took the survey that ran from March 22 to April 5.

If the plan moves forward, three new routes would be added, specifically to transport students.

It could begin as early as next school year.

Currently, the school district does not have to provide transportation to students because they all live within required eligibility distances.

The district says the cost to provide swipe cards to the roughly 960 eligible students is approximately $127,500.

