Police: Nicholaus Building could collapse at any moment

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady Police say the city was notified by an engineering firm that the Nicholaus Building poses an immediate threat to public safety and could collapse.

Police are currently closing down both southbound lanes of Erie Boulevard at Liberty Street. In addition, only one northbound lane of Erie Blvd will be open. Additionally, State Street will be closed in both directions from Ferry Street to Erie Boulevard. All traffic traveling westbound on State Street will be diverted northbound on Erie Boulevard.

Police say all street closures will be barricaded and coned accordingly.

On April 1, 2016, the owner of the Thai Thai Bistro notified the city that the building was shaking and vibrating, causing cracking and separating of the walls, ceilings and floors. The building was vacated later that afternoon and has been unoccupied since.

Since then, an engineering firm was brought in to monitor and measure the structural integrity of the building.

