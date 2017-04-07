NY lawmakers reach $153B budget deal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One week after the budget deadline has passed, the state of New York reached a budget deal for the fiscal year.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the deal late Friday night. He said both houses approved the deal.

The budget is $153 billion.

Included in the deal is free tuition for state and city colleges as well as approving ridesharing for Upstate New York.

Rollout of free tuition begins Fall 2017 for families who make up to $100,000 per year. Beginning in 2018, free tuition will apply to families that make $110,000 per year, and in 2019, it will apply to families who make $125,000 per year.

Ridesharing from Uber, Lyft and similar companies will begin in 90 days.

Another important issue during budget negotiations was water infrastructure across the state. The budget includes $2.5 billion for the Clean Water Infrastructure Act.

Clean water has affected several residents of the Capital Region. The village of Hoosick Falls, town of Petersburgh and village of North Bennington discovered the chemical PFOA was in their drinking water. Since the discovery of PFOA, the municipalities have been working with lawmakers to implement systems that clean the water supply.

The budget also raises the age of criminal responsibility for 16 and 17 year olds. Cuomo said the issue caused the greatest controversy during negotiations because it is “politically polarizing.”

The budget deadline was March 31. Lawmakers passed an emergency budget extension that extended the current budget through May 31 to avoid a government shutdown.