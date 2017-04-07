Man sentenced in Schenectady shooting across from elementary school

Related Coverage Man found guilty in Schenectady shooting across from elementary school

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local gang member found guilty of shooting a man in broad daylight across from an elementary school has been sentenced.

Bruce Campbell was sentenced to 25 years in prison on a violent felony charge, plus another one-and-a-half to three years he’s currently serving for stealing a car in Schenectady.

The shooting happened in April 2015 right across from the Hamilton Elementary School in Schenectady. He then burned the clothes he was wearing in the shower of an empty apartment.

The victim was shot in the torso and survived those injuries.