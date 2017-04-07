Man found in possession of more than 430 grams of cocaine sentenced

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man found in possession of more than 430 grams of cocaine was sentenced on Friday.

Paul Collins, 44, of Albany, was sentenced to six years in prison, followed by three years post-release supervision. He was also ordered to forfeit $9,898.

In February, Collins pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Collins was arrested in July 2016 during a traffic stop by New York State Police on I-787 in Albany. After conducting a search of his vehicle, police say they found more than 436.3 grams of cocaine.