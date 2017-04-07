Albany principal takes pies to the face for students’ reading accomplishments

Web staff Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – What’s a good way to get kids to read more? Give them an incentive.

Principal Teresa Brown at the Thomas O’Brien Academy of Science and Technology in Albany gave her elementary school students the chance to pie her in the face.

Brown was hit with 54 pies as a reward for students raising nearly $2,000 as part of a pledge to read more books during February vacation.

“The more they read, the more pies I’m getting to the face, so we have our top 60 money raisers and readers here today,” she said.

The money raised will be used to buy things for the classroom.

