3 Saratoga Springs brothers charged with burglary

MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three Saratoga Springs brothers have been charged with burglary after an investigation into a complaint from a person in Milton.

Patrick, Matthew, and Joseph Weatherwax, and a fourth suspect, who hasn’t been charged yet, are accused of stealing copper from a building on multiple occasions. The value of the copper is $2,200.

Police say the copper was sold in Albany.

All three have been arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail due to lack of bail.

The fourth person is currently incarcerated in another state.

