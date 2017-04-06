Woman who drove under the influence, causing head-on crash sentenced

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman is sentenced after police say she hit another car head-on, while under the influence of drugs.

Kathyrn Ellison, 29, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault and driving while impaired by the combined influence of drugs on Thursday.

Police say she was driving on Delatour road in Colonie last year when she crossed the double lines and drove into on-coming traffic.

Both her passenger and the driver of the other car were injured and later released.

Ellison will now spend the next one to four years behind bars.