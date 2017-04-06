Speedway employee accused of stealing lottery tickets

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say stole lottery tickets from the Speedway on Route 9.

Jarret Lindros, 20, an employee, was arrested and charged with petit larceny.

He was released on an appearance ticket.

