Several changes made to Rivers Casino since initial opening

SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) – It’s been two months now since they cut the ribbon at Rivers Resort and Casino. And as with any new major operation, there have been some kinks to iron out.

News10ABC has been told they’ve had a tremendous amount of customer feedback whether it be on social media, or through surveys, or even making comments to staff that is then passed along to the higher-ups.

For starters, they’re in the process of easing any parking frustrations by clearing out a few construction trailers that were still sitting around which made room for these 60 additional parking spots.

But inside on the floor, Vice President of Marketing Danny Brockdorf says there was a high demand for more “Let it Ride” tables. So they’ve since gone through and collected some data on which table game was least popular which they found was Spanish 21.

So they got rid of that and turned those tables into more “Let it Ride”. They saw similar complaints back in the High Stakes poker room. Players said they were having a hard time getting a seat at one of the 15 tables.

So in a few weeks, the casino will start holding daily tournaments to break up the peak hours and give more people a chance to get in on the fun.

As far as the slots go, players wanted to be able to see their rewards in real-time, a function most casinos have on their machines but one that Rivers had not yet programmed in, so that too was installed a few weeks ago.

“It goes two ways .They are learning the product and were making more convenient for them,” said Brockdorf.

Right now they say they’re doing well with revenue but something is admittedly holding them back from reaching their maximum potential.