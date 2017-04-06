Resource center helps small businesses in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For many small businesses and entrepreneurs, the cost od doing day to day business is always a big factor in how decisions are made, and how much money is spent.

Now there is a valuable resource center for small businesses that gives them the opportunity to come together and help each other out.

The Electric City Innovation Center is a hub of resources and support that gives flexible options to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and anyone that needs a workspace for the day.