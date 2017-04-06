Rensselaer County Sheriff investigating two car accident on Route 7 in Hoosick

HOOSICK, NY (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Sheriff is investigating a two car accident on Route 7 in Hoosick.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Route 22 just after 2am Thursday.

Both of the cars went up in flames but have since been put out.

A woman suffered shoulder and leg injuries everyone else was okay.

Hoosick Fire and Pittstown Fire were on scene doing traffic control.

Route 7 was closed for a couple hours but has since reopened.

It is unclear how the crash happened.

