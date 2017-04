ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – We remember our very own World War I hero Henry Johnson on Thursday.

Army Private Johnson was part of an all-black regiment known as the Harlem Hellfighters. He took injury while fighting off a German attack. He was not formally recognized for his heroism for nearly 100 years due to his race.

He would get his purple heart 78 years later. In June 2015, he posthumously received his Medal of Honor, the military’s highest honor.