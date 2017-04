GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say had more than six pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Police say they initially stopped Jamel Hines, 33, of Albany, for a traffic violation.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of marijuana, and a vehicle and traffic violation.

Hines was arraigned and remanded to the Albany County Jail without bail.