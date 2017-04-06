National Guard remembers those who fought in WWI

Web Staff Published:

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 100th anniversary of the United States entry into World War I was Thursday.

In remembrance of the sacrifices made by so many Americans, the New York National Guard held a ceremony at the Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville Thursday morning.

The color guard was wearing authentic World War I uniforms.

More than 518,000 New Yorkers served in the war and 13,000 of them died as a result.

“We took the time out of our busy schedules that everybody has in this day and age to take a moment and remember our veterans,” Scott Lamb, cemetery director said. “We remember these great wars and the sacrifice the veterans and their families have made.”

When the war ended on November 11, 1918, more than 4.7 million Americans served and 115,000 of them died.

