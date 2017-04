CLIFTON PARK, NY (NEWS10) – A man is now behind bars who is accused of having a stolen car and stolen credit card information.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Adam Paul was sitting in a stolen car from Florida in Clifton Park.

When they confronted him they say they found several credit cards and a credit card reader-writer machine in the vehicle.

Paul is now in the County jail facing several felony charges.