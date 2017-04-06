Kindergartner loses leg after contracting strep throat

NORTHFIELD, OHIO (ABC NEWS) – Prayers are going out for a six-year-old girl who lost her leg after a bout with strep throat and the flu led to a life-threatening infection.

Tessa Puma was treated in the beginning of March for strep throat, then last week she got the flu. Her leg began to swell up Friday night, so her parents took her to Akron Children’s Hospital, where doctors found an infection that forced them to amputate her leg.

Young dancers from the Center Stage Dance Studio in Northfield sent out well-wishes Monday evening to Tessa. Her dance instructor describes her as a phenom.

Instructor Stacey Kopec says Tessa loves to tumble and dance to jazz and hip hop.

“She’s only six years old and we knew when she was probably four, so at least for two years, that we knew she was just such a superstar. She was born to dance,” Kopec said.

Her big dance sister, Chloe Thomas, says she always lights up a room. She says she visited Tessa in the hospital to show her how much she and her fellow dancers care.

Tessa’s fellow dancers created a huge banner wishing her a speedy recovery.

“Every Thursday, she has ballet and I always give her a piggy back ride and take her to ballet. I love her and I hope she gets well soon and we all miss her,” Thomas said.

Unfortunately, Tessa’s family received news late Monday evening that there is a problem with her other leg. The family is asking for prayers and support.